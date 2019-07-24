Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac reveals huge interest on Premier League star; makes him top target this summer

Niko Kovac the manager of Bayern Munich has finally confirmed that his club is hugely interested in Manchester City star Leroy Sane. He also indicated that Bayern Munich will work hard to secure his services this summer.

“You can see that the transfer [of Sane] is not easy. But I know that our people are working very hard to make it happen. We will do everything to realise this transfer,” Kovac said, before adding:

“We all know that Leroy Sane is our dream player. The public knows that, we know that.”

Sane has been Bayern Munich’s transfer target since March, when it was first reported that the German midfielder who is also equally qualified as a winger, expressed doubt on his future at Manchester City.

The 23-year-old was snubbed by German national team coach Joachim Low when he selected his players for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Low’s plans backfired spectacularly and the lack of an attacker like Leroy Sane reflected heavily in Germany’s group-stage exit from the competition.

Later, the former Schalke player also suffered from a serious injury to his left foot and was sidelined for a greater part of the 2018-19 season, thereby forcing Pep Guardiola to play Bernardo Silva ahead of him. But the move worked and Guardiola stuck with Silva even after Sane returned to the team, causing him to feel unsettled at the Etihad ever since.

