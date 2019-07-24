Reports: Manchester United star to miss pre-season friendly amid strong links with Serie A giants

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to play in their upcoming International Champions Cup clash against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on July 25, thanks to his ankle injury. However, the injury is being considered not that serious as the Belgian is also tipped for a move to Inter Milan.

So far, Manchester United played three pre-season friendlies – against Perth Glory, Leeds United and Inter Milan. The Red Devils won all the three games even as Lukaku stayed away from the squad due to his injury.

But again, that does not mean that United won the games solely on luck. In the three games they played so far, The Old Trafford outfits scored seven goals in total and are yet to concede a goal themselves.

Marcus Rashford and James Garner scored in United’s 2-0 win over Perth Glory, after which Rashford (again), Mason Greenwood, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial netted once each against Leeds. During Saturday’s game against Inter Milan, Greenwood scored his second pre-season goal, which was also his maiden goal for the club in a competitive fixture.

The point here is, Manchester United do not look short of goalscorers and Lukaku may hence be well on his way out, according to the Daily Mail.

The English news agency further reports that Inter Milan are waiting for the Premier League giants to respond after the former tabled a bid of £54million for the 26-year-old last week. Manchester United’s initial asking price for the star was £70million and it remains to be seen whether they will be ready to sell him for a lower price.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the manager of the Old Trafford side, has insisted that he is happy with his decision to bring Lukaku out to the friendly matches, though he has not been able to take part in any of them so far.

“Lukaku won’t be fit no,” he said. “He’s been working with a physio the last few days so he won’t make this one either [the next match].”

“Of course, it’s never nice to be a player who misses out on important fitness work and team understanding and tactical approach, so he’ll just have to make up later on then,” he further explained.

Quotes via Daily Mail.