Reports: Manchester United keen on signing £70 Million worth Premier League midfielder

Manchester United are in the market for some big-name players. The Red Devils have already signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – two youngsters with high potential – and are now looking to bring in more first-team players. In their search for the same, they have identified one Premier League star.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen and would like to be notified when the Dane becomes available for transfer. Real Madrid also showed an interest in Eriksen earlier this summer, who’s contract is quickly running out in North London.

The report further continues to state that Eriksen might be allowed to leave Spurs this summer for £70 Million. The Lily Whites are close to acquiring Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis which could trigger the midfielder’s exit from the club.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also reportedly interested in a move for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes. However, the Portuguese club’s president has confirmed that no official approach has been made yet for their player.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Despite Manchester United’s interest and Christian Eriksen’s will to move, it seems very unlikely that Tottenham will gift the Dane to a Premier League rival. However, there are certain ways that this move could still work.

Firstly, Manchester United must be ready to pay a premium over Eriksen’s market price to appease Spurs. Secondly, Spurs could be forced to offload their star man if he fails to sign a new contract. However, both the ideas seem far-fetched at the moment.