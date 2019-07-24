Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell one key player to fund move for Neymar

FC Barcelona announced their intentions to the world by signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. However, several reports claim that the Blaugrana aren’t done yet. In fact, they are looking to move for PSG’s Neymar. And Lionel Messi wants to sell one key player to allow Barcelona to do the same.

According to Don Balon, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez want Barcelona to sell Ivan Rakitic this summer. Although the Croat remains a key part of the squad, he is now entering his twilight years. As a result, the club wants to maximize on his transfer value before he starts declining.

Furthermore, Messi and Co want to see the return of Neymar Jr and selling Rakitic would help them raise funds to remain within the bounds of Financial Fair Play. Meanwhile, Rakitic has no interest of leaving Spain and wants to continue his Barcelona stint.

The report continues to state that despite Rakitic’s hesitancy, Barcelona have offered him to Paris Saint-Germain in a potential deal for Neymar.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Despite the rumour, it seems unlikely that Barcelona part ways with Ivan Rakitic this summer. The Croat is a key player for the Blaugrana and fits in Ernesto Valverde’s system as well.

Moreover, selling Rakitic to funs move for Neymar won’t make much sense. Barcelona then will have to get rid of another player in order to open up a ‘Non-EU’ spot, of which all four are currently occupied.