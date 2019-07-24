Reports: Barcelona on the verge of completing fifth summer transfer

FC Barcelona are finally catching up with Real Madrid in the summer transfer market. The Blaugrana were left behind when Los Blancos brought five new big-name players. However, they responded by signing Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong. And now, one more player is on the verge of signing with the club.

According to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are in advanced talks with Real Betis to sign their left-back Junior Firpo. The Spanish youth international has been linked with a move away from Betis for a long time, having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2018/19.

Barcelona are in advanced talks with Real Betis to sign Junior Firpo as new left back. 🔴🔵 #Barca #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2019

Firpo will become Barcelona’s fifth signing of the 2019 summer transfer window. The Blaugrana had already reached a deal for Frenkie de Jong last January and added Antoine Griezmann and Neto to their ranks in the past few weeks. The league champions also activated the buy-back clause in Marc Cucurella’s Eibar contract, before sending him on loan to Getafe.

Meanwhile, Betis had already prepared for Firpo’s potential transfer by bringing in Alfonso Pedraza from Villareal.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; The source is strong with this one! Fabrizio Romano’s seal of approval means the deal is almost at the finish line. However, some unforeseen circumstances, such as a failed medical or contract negotiations, can hinder a potential transfer. Nevertheless, everything is in place of Barcelona to get this one over the line.