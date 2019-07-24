Brendan Rodgers gives update on Harry Maguire’s touted move to Manchester United

Having already closed deals for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, Manchester United are seemingly working to bring in a few more players. One of those players is Leicester City’s Harry Maguire, who is supposedly on the verge of signing for the Red Devils. Manager Brendan Rodgers has even given an update on his future.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that no offer has been made by Manchester United near their valuation of Harry Maguire. Therefore, as opposed to previously touted, the transfer isn’t done just yet.

Speaking after the Foxes’ latest pre-season match, Rodgers had this to say:

“The club is in a great state of health because there’s no pressure to sell any player. And if a player does leave Leicester City, the valuation will have to be met,” said Rodgers. (via Daily Mail)

“We have a top-level player, looked at by top-level clubs. I respect that because I understand why they would, but there’s been no offer near to our valuation that that would even make us have a look.

“How he has handled it has been fantastic. Harry has never wavered.”

However, the Leicester City boss did not rule out a potential exit, stating that the player will be free to leave if Manchester United meet the transfer value.

“If there’s a valuation met that pleases the ownership, then there’s a decision to be made for the player,” he added.