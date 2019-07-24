Reports: Real Madrid superstar set to deny big money Chinese Super League switch as Premier League move beckons

The latest word around the rumour mill is that unsettled Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale could actually turn a big-money switch to the Chinese Super League, in favour of a move to the Premier League – where he is currently linked to the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to reports on Chinese media, Chinese Super League (CSL) club Jiangsu Suning – who were the frontrunners to sign Bale after last week’s developments – apparently could not reach an agreement with the Welshman’s agent Jonathan Barnett.

Jiangsu were reportedly ready to offer the 30-year-old a weekly wage of more than £1million but Bale has apparently rejected the offer. Sources further suggest that the 30-year-old will not join any other CSL club either, as he is keen on a Premier League switch.

The CSL clubs who are willing to sign him do not have much time remaining to convince him, as the Chinese Transfer Window is set to close on 31st July.

From local media, Suning didn't reach an agreement with #Bale's agent. Bale won't join Suning or any Chinese club. Suning will sign two new foreign players this summer, and they are coming to Nanjing very soon. pic.twitter.com/HtK9YrDlxP — Forza Suning (@suningfc) July 24, 2019

The Welshman starred in Real Madrid’s victory earlier today, as he scored a goal and made a goal-line clearance to help Los Blancos stay tied with Arsenal until the end of regulation time in the International Champions Cup.

Real Madrid eventually won on penalties, though they received a slight scare from Bale himself who missed the first penalty during the shootout.