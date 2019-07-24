Reports: Manchester United’s move for Premier League star stalls after current club expresses disinterest

According to various sources, Manchester United are no longer close to signing Leicester City’s Harry Maguire, after Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers revealed that the club is not looking to sell the highly-rated defender.

Kaveh Solhekol, a journalist of Sky Sports reports that Rodgers says the Foxes have neither have any need to sell Harry Maguire nor are they actually looking to do so.

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City don’t need to sell Harry Maguire and they don’t want to sell him. Asked if Maguire wants to stay at Leicester, Rodgers said: "That's not really for me to say." No new bid from Man United or Man City yet — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 23, 2019

He further reports that Rodgers claimed to have no knowledge about Maguire’s own intentions, as he said that he does not have any idea of what the England International wants to do in future.

According to him, neither Manchester City nor Manchester United have approached Leicester City with a bid, so as per the latest situation, Maguire could remain at the King Power Stadium next season as well.

He was previously demanded by former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during last season’s summer transfer window, bur Ed Woodward the Chief Executive of the club was unwilling to shell out his £70million asking price back then.

The former Hull City defender had a fantastic 2018-19 season as Leicester finished ninth overall in the Premier League.

Maguire also played a major role in England’s remarkable fourth-place finish in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.