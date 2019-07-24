Zinedine Zidane reveals future plans for Gareth Bale after stellar display for Real Madrid against Arsenal

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane praised Gareth Bale for his heroics against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup but continued to insist that he will not have another chance at the club next season.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Zidane praised Bale’s performance but insisted that nothing has changed with the player’s status in the club. He meant that Real Madrid will continue looking at offers from other clubs, for the 30-year-old to leave this summer.

“He has played a good game and I am happy for him. As for everyone,” the Frenchman said, before adding:

“He is with us and we will continue working. We play well 10 against 11 and better 10 against 10. I don’t know what will happen. He wanted to play and the other day no.”

“I haven’t talked to him. He has trained normally and that’s why he played. Nothing has changed, you know what the situation is like,” Zidane explained.

Bale came off the bench in the second half of the Arsenal-Real Madrid game, when Los Blancos were trailing 2-0 thanks to two first-half goals from Alexandre Lacazette (10′, penalty) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (24′).

And the Welshman scored just eleven minutes after his arrival on to the pitch, poking in his effort on to goal after latching on to a loose ball in Arsenal’s penalty box.

Minutes later he also made a goal-line clearance for Real Madrid and based on the final scoreline of 2-2 at the end of regulation time, we can only imagine how important that save must have been, for Zidane and co.

During the penalty shootout that followed, Bale scuffed his shot to give Real Madrid an early scare, but Vinicius Jr., Raphael Varane and Isco held their nerves to score and help the La Liga giants post a memorable comeback win.

Quotes via OneFootball.