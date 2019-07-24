Reports: PSG agree €32million deal for Premier League star as Adrien Rabiot replacement

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set course for their new season by investing in the transfer window, amid reports that they could lose some of their major stars.

Neymar Jr. is one of the names mentioned to be leaving this summer, but the Parisians have had to invest in a solid central midfielder after the departure of Adrien Rabiot to Juventus.

The nasty nature of the Rabiot move had necessitated a transfer into the club, and Le Parisian are reporting that that demand has now been fulfilled.

The report suggests that a €32million deal has been agreed between PSG and Everton for midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

The Senegal star had for long been the man to pull the strings in midfield for the Toffees, but Everton have had to let go of their player this summer after continued talks of a transfer.

The final valuation may not be as much as Everton fans would have wanted, but the 29-year-old isn’t getting any younger, and this might be the best call for both sides in the circumstances.

It remains to be seen whether Everton have a replacement of their own in store, but for now it appears that Andre Gomes will have to do the job at his new club after joining from Barcelona.