After struggling to make an impact at Tottenham, Vincent Janssen will try his luck in Mexico.

Vincent Janssen has ended his time at Champions League finalists Tottenham after joining Mexican side Monterrey.

Janssen’s move to Mexico was announced on Tuesday, though terms of the deal were not disclosed by either club.

Tottenham signed Janssen from AZ Alkmaar for £17million in 2016, yet the Dutch striker struggled to settle in the Premier League.

Janssen scored just two goals in 31 Premier League appearances for Spurs, while he managed six in all competitions across three seasons in London.

| ¡Bienvenido al Club de Futbol Monterrey, @vincentjanssen! La Sultana del Norte te recibe para rayar tu historia en Azul y Blanco ¡A defender la camiseta, #EnLaVidaYEnLaCancha! #ArribaElMonterrey #NotaRayada https://t.co/lUZKNqs8zi pic.twitter.com/QN1PL0ueuk — Rayados (@Rayados) July 23, 2019

During his time at Tottenham, Janssen was loaned out to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, where the 25-year-old scored five goals in 18 matches in 2017-18.

Janssen arrives at Monterrey, who won their fourth CONCACAF Champions League title in May.