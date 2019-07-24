Off your Roca! Rummenigge denies Bayern bid for Espanyol star

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has denied the club made a bid for Marc Roca of Espanyol.
Midfielder Roca was a key part of the Spain side that triumphed at the European Under-21 Championship.
He has been linked with leaving Espanyol following the tournament but Rummenigge denied Bayern having a bid rejected for the 22-year-old.
“There has been no contact or negotiation with the club,” Rummenigge told reporters.
“But I understand he has a clause in the contract.”
Good 90 mins Thanks for the love Houston #AudiFCBTour : Matthias Fend pic.twitter.com/yXCmdeJbPL
— Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) July 21, 2019
But Rummenigge indicated the centre-back could stay at Bayern after impressing during pre-season.
“He has behaved very positively within the team and collected bonus points,” Rummenigge said of Boateng.
Meanwhile, Bayern target Callum Hudson-Odoi is reported to have signed a new long-term deal with Chelsea.