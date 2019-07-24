Off your Roca! Rummenigge denies Bayern bid for Espanyol star

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has denied the club made a bid for Marc Roca of Espanyol.

Midfielder Roca was a key part of the Spain side that triumphed at the European Under-21 Championship.

He has been linked with leaving Espanyol following the tournament but Rummenigge denied Bayern having a bid rejected for the 22-year-old.

“There has been no contact or negotiation with the club,” Rummenigge told reporters.

“But I understand he has a clause in the contract.”

Jerome Boateng was widely expected to leave Bayern ahead of the 2019-20 season, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested.

But Rummenigge indicated the centre-back could stay at Bayern after impressing during pre-season.

“He has behaved very positively within the team and collected bonus points,” Rummenigge said of Boateng.

Meanwhile, Bayern target Callum Hudson-Odoi is reported to have signed a new long-term deal with Chelsea.