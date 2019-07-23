Reports: Florentino Perez sets sight on yet another Brazilian star to complete Brazil trio at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been fairly active in the ongoing summer transfer window and have already completed a number of signings to push for titles on multiple fronts next season.

Club president Florentino Perez, however, has his eyes set on the next summer transfer window as well and has already started planning for it. After reports that Perez wants to sign Kylian Mbappe next season, a report of Madrid’s interest in yet another promising youngster has started doing the rounds.

According to reports in Don Balon, the Real Madrid president has his eyes set on Ajax youngster David Neres. The 22-year-old impressed for the Dutch side which surprised everyone on their way to the semifinal of UEFA Champions League this season.

The report adds that Perez has already talked to the player’s representatives about a possible move next season. With Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior already a part of Real Madrid, Neres’s arrival will complete the Brazil attacking trio at the club.