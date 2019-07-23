Reports: Barcelona star ready to leave after arrival of Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona have been actively looking to improve their squad considerably ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season. With that in mind, they have made a couple of big-name signings in Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.

Along with bringing in players to improve the squad, the La Liga giants are not afraid of letting a few of their players leave to balance the books. While there have been reports about Ivan Rakitic leaving the club, another midfielder has now entered the fray.

According to reports in Don Balon, Arturo Vidal is looking weighing options as he believes De Jong’s arrival will limit his game time. The Chilean midfielder joined Barcelona in 2018 from Bayern Munich for a reported sum of €19 million.

Though he had a decent first season at Barcelona, the report states that an offer from Serie A giants Inter Milan has turned his head and he might consider moving on from the Catalan giants after only one year at the club.

Inter, under Antonio Conte, are ready to splash the cash in the transfer window and are thus looking at big names to push fot titles next season.