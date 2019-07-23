Reports: Juventus ready to offer two players plus cash to unite Neymar with Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar is currently the hottest property in the transfer market and Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to cash in on the Brazilian superstar.

While there have been reports of Barcelona making their former winger a top transfer target, Juventus are in the race to sign the PSG forward as well. The La Liga giants are ready with an offer of player(s) plus cash and to match their offer, the Serie A champions are ready to up their bid as well.

According to reports in Goal (via Mundo Deportivo), Neymar is high on Juventus’s list of transfer targets and they desperately want to unleash the Neymar-Cristiano Ronaldo pairing up front. The Turin-based side are ready to offer Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi plus cash in order to convince PSG into selling the Brazilian to them.

The report adds that PSG still maintain their stance of accepting only a cash offer but with the transfer window approaching its end, the French champions could be forced into making a decision of parting ways with the Brazilian if the right players are offered in exchange.