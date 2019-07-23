Reports: Florentino Perez tells PSG superstar’s family not to extend contract and join Real Madrid

Real Madrid were believed to be seriously interested in Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar. However, with the Brazilian all but set to move to Barcelona, they have shifted their attention towards Kylian Mbappe.

The French youngster has a contract with PSG which runs until 2022 but it wouldn’t be a big surprise if the club decide to tie him up on a longer contract. If he does sign a new contract, his market price will increase exponentially and make it virtually impossible for any club to sign him.

According to reports in Paris United, Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has urged Mbappe’s parents not to sign on a new contract with PSG. The La Liga giants are planning to go after Mbappe in the next summer transfer window.

Whether Mbappe stays at PSG beyond the next transfer window or decides to move on remains to be seen.