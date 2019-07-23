Reports: Unsettled Real Madrid star to join Premier League giants on loan

According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal have apparently reached an agreement with La Liga stalwarts Real Madrid, to sign their unsettled midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan this summer.

It is BBC journalist David Ornstein that reports that both teams have agreed on terms for the transfer, which is set to happen in a few days’ time.

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Real Madrid and Spain U21 midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan for 2019-20 campaign. With William Saliba also set to complete move from Saint Etienne before returning there on loan next season, big week for #AFC in transfer market #RMFC #ASSE — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) July 22, 2019

Ornstein further claims that next week could be a big week for the Gunners, who are set to welcome another – William Saliba – who will be arriving from the Ligue 1 club, Saint Etienne.

Ceballos had a disappointing campaign with Real Madrid in the 2018-19 season – Real Madrid finished third in the La Liga and did not go beyond the round-of-16 in the Champions League and the semi-finals in the Copa del Rey. The 2018-19 season was also their first trophyless season in several years.

Ceballos himself made just 28 appearances across various competitions but has recently seemed to regain his form. He also starred for Spain in their Under-21 Euros triumph last month.

Meanwhile, OneFootball further reports that Saliba is also expected to undergo a medical at the Emirates on Tuesday, before being loaned back to the Ligue 1 club.

The Gunners, however, may have to ditch their interest in Celtic defender Kieran Tierney with negotiations currently in a state of stagnation.