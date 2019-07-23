Reports: Gareth Bale demands parity in pay with Lionel Messi – over £1.7 million a week – to leave Real Madrid

According to reports, Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is prepared to listen to offers from Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs, but only if he can become the highest-paid footballer in the world, alongside Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan are the two clubs currently interested in signing the Welsh star and they will have to make a really quick decision as the Chinese transfer window ends on July 31.

However, according to The Telegraph, any Chinese club interested in Bale will have to pay him weekly wages to the tune of £1.7million – almost the same amount that Lionel Messi earns at Barcelona right now.

Meanwhile, it was hinted that the 30-year-old’s career at the Santiago Bernabeu was approaching its end, when manager Zinedine Zidane informed reporters that Real Madrid were working on his transfer this summer.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday, Zidane said: “We hope he [Bale] leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.”

Gareth Bale has won 14 trophies at Real Madrid over a course of six years, since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur at the beginning of the 2013-14 season. He also completed the 100 goals-mark for the La Liga giants last season.