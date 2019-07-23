Official: Liverpool and Chelsea target completes bargain transfer to mid-table La Liga side

It has been officially announced that Nabil Fekir, the star attacking midfielder of Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais will join La Liga team Real Betis on a cut-price deal ahead of the new season. For a long time, Fekir had been targeted by Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool but in the end, he chose to move to Spain.

Real Betis signed the 26-year-old for an initial fee of €20million, with €10million in potential add-ons and a 20% sell-on fee for Lyon. It has also been understood that Nabil Fekir’s younger brother Yassin Fekir has also signed with Betis, with Lyon set to receive 50% of any future fee that the La Liga club makes on him.

Check out Betis’ announcement of Nabil Fekir, right here:

In perfect medical condition! 🏥💉✅ pic.twitter.com/tnPBhhAul2 — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) July 22, 2019

Nabil Fekir was one of the brightest performers for Lyon in the past few seasons. In the 2018-19 season, he made 39 appearances for the Ligue 1 side and finished his campaign with twelve goals and nine assists.

Overall. Fekir has made 193 appearances for Les Gones, scoring 69 goals and assisting another 46.

Previously, the midfielder was targeted by Liverpool and Chelsea as mentioned above – with both teams keen on signing him for a price greater than €50million. At €30million, Betis have hence signed him on a good bargain and Fekir will now feature in a lineup that also consists of other La Liga stars like Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Canales, Victor Camarasa and Cristian Tello.