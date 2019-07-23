Clasie makes permanent switch from Southampton to AZ

After spending the last two seasons out on loan, Jordy Clasie will start the 2019-20 campaign as a permanent AZ player.

Netherlands midfielder Jordy Clasie has completed a permanent move from Southampton to Eredivisie side AZ.

The 28-year-old joined Saints in 2015 but has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Club Brugge and Feyenoord respectively.

Clasie – who has played 17 times for his country – made 49 appearances for Southampton across all competitions, scoring just twice.

He told AZ’s official website: “AZ is a club that trusts me. That is something that I really appreciate.

“I want to reach my old level again at AZ. I am currently fit but I do not yet have a rhythm. We are going to make a good plan so that I can get there as quickly as possible.”