Reports: Arsenal fail with cash plus player bid for key target

Working with a shoestring budget is no easy task, as Arsenal are finding out. The Gunners have little to spend this summer and have a lot of areas to fix. They have made an approach to sign one of their key targets but were immediately rebuffed.

According to the Independent, Arsenal have failed with a cash plus player bid for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. The Gunners big £65 Million in cash while also offering Reiss Nelson on loan. However, palace laughed off their offer and are holding out for £80 Million.

The North London side further divided the cash part into £55 Million plus £10 Million bonuses. And although Palace would like to take Nelson on loan, they would not sell their star man, Zaha, until the whole £80 Million fee is met. Furthermore, the report stated that an agreement between the two clubs is miles off.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be closing in on the signings of William Saliba and Dani Ceballos. While Saliba is expected to sign for the Gunners and remain on loan at Saint Etienne, Ceballos is expected to join on a temporary deal. The English side also remain in talks for Brazil international and Copa America breakout star, Everton.