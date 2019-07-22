Chinese Super League club follows Gareth Bale on Instagram amid transfer rumours

It seems that Real Madrid are close to selling Gareth Bale finally after manager Zinedine Zidane stated that he had no intention of keeping him at the club. The Welshman has been linked with a move to China and the rumours have been further fueled by one CSL side who started following him on social media!

Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning has started following Gareth Bale on Instagram, sparking rumours of a possible move. The CSL side only follows it’s current and ex-players, as well as sponsors and other club-related personnel on the social media app, thus adding fuel to the fire. (via Marca)

Bale has been put up for sale by Real Madrid and is said to be closest to a move to the Far East. Beijing Guoan were one of the first sides to be linked but Jiangsu Suning has seemingly entered the race as well.

The Welshman, meanwhile, has been promised a similar salary to what he currently earns at Real Madrid. Furthermore, Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, is said to be working on a deal to finalise the transfer.

Gareth Bale will finally move away from Real Madrid after six years, having won four Champions League trophies and one La Liga title during the same time.