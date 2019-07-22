Reports: Arsenal close in on loan signing of Real Madrid star

Arsenal are in a complicated situation this summer. The Gunners have very little money to spend on a squad which needs big changes. And so, the London side has devised a plan which sees them taking the ownership of a Real Madrid player for the season with no obligation to buy.

According to a report by transfermarkt, Arsenal are closing in on the loan signing of Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos. The English side will take the Spanish youngster for the season without any option to buy.

The deal for Ceballos is said to come with no obligation or option to buy. However, Arsenal could approach the Spanish giants next season with a separate deal if they wish to keep hold of Ceballos. London rivals Chelsea employed a similar tactic this season by signing Mateo Kovacic after he had spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners remain in talks with several other players as well. William Saliba is reportedly on the verge of signing a contract with the club and remaining on loan at Saint Etienne for the season. An approach for Wilfried Zaha, on the other hand, is expected to be turned down by Crystal Palace unless his price tag is met.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; It seems that the deal is moving fast and Ceballos could soon find himself in a Red and White shirt. The transfer suits all parties concerned as well. Arsenal, with their limited budget, are getting a technically gifted player in Ceballos, while Real Madrid are ensuring that they don’t let him walk away just yet.

Ceballos, on the other hand, gets his wish of more playing time, which he is certain to get under Emery.