Sporting CP president gives update on Manchester United’s move for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have made some big moves in the 2019 summer transfer window so far. The Red Devils have brought in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, are on the verge of signing Harry Maguire and remain interested in Bruno Fernandes. However, the Sporting CP President has now given an update on his future.

Sporting Club de Portugal President, Frederico Varandas, confirmed that no club has made an approach to sign Bruno Fernandes yet. He then revealed that it may take more than €60 Million to sign the Portugal international.

“The values ​​that (are reported), 55 (Million Euros) or 62 (Million Euros), for these values ​​he will not be sure. We are always subject to the market, so you never know. Concrete proposals? Not yet,” said Varandas (via zerozero.pt).

The Sporting boss further revealed that the club will not hold Fernandes against moving elsewhere by saying that new players will take his place.

“If Bruno Fernandes leaves, quality players will come to continue the project. Almada? Let’s not talk about players … Bruno didn’t even leave.”

Fernandes joined Sporting Club de Portugal back in 2017 from Sampdoria for a meagre fee of €8.5 Million. He had his release clause set for €100 Million immediately upon signing.

However, the Portugal international came close to leaving for free back in 2018 after he and his teammates were attacked on the training ground by an angry mob. Nevertheless, he reversed his decision and signed a new contract after former president Bruno de Carvalho resigned from his post.

Fernandes scored thirty-one goals in the Portuguese league in the following season, generating interest from clubs such as Manchester United in the process.