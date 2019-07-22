Reports: Real Madrid offer Gareth Bale plus €90 Million for PSG star

Gareth Bale seems to be heading towards the Santiago Bernabeu exit door. The Welsh international is surplus to requirements for manager Zinedine Zidane, who has urged the club to deal with the situation promptly. And now, Los Blancos have devised an ingenious plan which could involve swapping Bale for another star.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Calciomercato, Real Madrid are preparing a ‘€90 Million plus Gareth Bale’ offer to sign Neymar. The Brazil international has been aching for a move away from Paris and has contacted agent Pini Zahavi to ensure that the same happens.

Zahavi, in turn, has presented the proposal to Real Madrid, who are ready to offer Bale plus cash for the unsettled star.

Meanwhile, PSG isn’t the only option for Bale. The Welshman has been linked with a move to the far east. Several Chinese Super League sides have shown an interest in Bale and are even ready to make him the best-paid player in the country’s history.

Furthermore, Bale has also been offered to Manchester United, Inter Milan, Tottenham, Monaco, and Bayern Munich but so far all have rejected the proposal.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; Real Madrid may end up going over the Financial Fair Play limit if they move for Neymar. Los Blancos have already brought in five new stars for over €250 Million this summer. And although they have recouped €100 Million already through sales, a move for Neymar would make it difficult for them to balance the books at the end of the season.

A move to China seems the most likely option for the Welshman at the moment.