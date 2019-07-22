Reports: Tottenham close in on record-breaking deal for star midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur finally emerged from their year-and-a-half-long transfer hiatus to sign Tanguy N’Dombele in a club-record deal. However, it seems that the Spurs’ transfer business isn’t over yet. In fact, reports suggest that they are close to breaking their transfer record once more to sign their next player

According to Football London, Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Giovani Lo Celso. The London side have reportedly already agreed personal terms with the player and are willing to pay him £150,000 per week. Furthermore, Betis are closing in on the signings of Nabil Fekir and Borja Iglesias, freeing Lo Celso to move to London.

The Argentina international only moved to Real Betis last season on loan from Paris Saint Germain, before his move was made permanent. However, the Spanish side is looking to make a quick profit on him now as they look to add Fekir and Iglesias to their squad.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will have to pay £70 Million for the services of Lo Celso. If they do go ahead with the payment, they would’ve broken their transfer record twice in the same window, having signed Tanguy N’Dombele earlier for £55.5 Million.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Spurs are supposedly in the clear for Lo Celso with no other club showing a strong interest. The transaction should move quickly once Real Betis have signed Nabil Fekir. Although, if Fekir decides to snub Betis and go elsewhere, the deal for Lo Celso could also be affected.

Meanwhile, a deal for the Argentine midfielder is also key if Betis are to sign Borja Iglesias, one of their key transfer targets this summer.