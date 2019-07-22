Reports: Manchester United ready to splash £70million on Liverpool attacking target

Various sources have suggested that Premier League giants Manchester United have stepped up transfer discussions with LOSC Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, who is also a target for Champions League winners Liverpool.

It is The Times that reports that Pepe, who is currently rated at around £70million, is currently being targeted by Manchester United, who are looking to improve their attack ahead of the new season.

Pepe had a very good 2018-19 season with his Ligue 1 side – scoring 23 goals and making 12 assists in 41 appearances across competitions – and by the end of his campaign, he was already linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. before Manchester United also entered the transfer race earlier this week.

The Red Devils have already made two high-profile signings this summer – winger Daniel James for £18million and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50million, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made it clear that he will be looking to sign more players this summer, as he is keen on a complete squad overhaul before the 2019-20 season kicks in.

“We have been linked with so many players,” the Norwegian told the press, before adding:

“I’m sure you don’t believe every single player that we’ve been linked with, but I think that Manchester United sometimes have, because of the wealth, maybe we have had to pay more, a bigger premium to get players in, and that’s just the world we live in.

“And we’ve taken our time, we’re not going to overpay, but we have to get the right people in, the right players,” he concluded.

Quotes via Mirror.