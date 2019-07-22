Reports: Manchester United plot surprise summer transfer swoop for Ballon d’Or winner

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United are keen on pursuing the signing of Real Madrid midfielder and 2018 FIFA Ballon d’Or winner, Luka Modric.

Manchester United are interested in a top-four finish in the league and/or in winning the Europa League title next season – both of which will help them regain a berth in Champions League in the season that follows.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that United are close to losing Paul Pogba who has been targeted by Real Madrid this summer. The French midfielder who also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with his national team, is apparently priced at £180million according to various sources and could move to the Santiago Bernabeu so as to play the Champions League this season.

At the same time, Modric – who is 33 years old right now and who will turn 34 at the start of the new season – is no longer considered a long-term option by Los Blancos, as a result of which he could move elsewhere this summer.

CaughtOffside reports that Modric could take up Pogba’s place in the Manchester United squad if the latter parts ways with the Red Devils this summer.

Modric – who reached the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Croatia – did not enjoy a satisfactory campaign later on, as Real Madrid got knocked out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey during March. In the La Liga, they finished third and thereby ended their season without a single trophy.