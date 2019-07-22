Manchester United are not messing about this summer. The Red Devils are looking to bolster their squad following yet another disappointing season. While they have already signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the English outfit remains in the hunt for Harry Maguire.

According to Daily Mail, Harry Maguire could end up moving to Manchester United due to a promise made by late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. The two men had a deal between themselves that Maguire would be allowed to leave the club if one of the ‘big teams’ came calling. Leicester will, however, only sell their star for an ‘acceptable’ offer.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Manchester United already have a deal in place for Maguire, despite the defender appearing for Leicester City during pre-season. The Red Devils could soon complete the transfer which would see them pay a world-record £80 Million for the Englishman, eclipsing Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs De Ligt’s deals in the process.

Maguire moved to Leicester City back in the summer window of 2017 from Hull City for £12 Million plus bonuses. Since then, the Englishman has become a key figure for the club and has also earned twenty senior national team caps. He has made seventy-six appearances for the Foxes across all competitions and has scored five times.