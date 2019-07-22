Reports: Gareth Bale agrees terms with next club; Real Madrid exit imminent

According to reports, Gareth Bale is extremely close to an exit from Real Madrid, with the player having agreed terms with Chinese Super League (CSL) club Jiangsu Suning.

It is Titan Sports Plus which reports via their Twitter account that only the official confirmation by Real Madrid and Jiangsu Suning are yet to happen as both teams seem to have finalised the move already.

Check out their post right here:

According a reliable media source in China, Jiangsu Suning have signed Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. From the media reports from China, the signing should have been fixed. We are now waiting for final official confirmation but it seems to be the biggest boom after Oscar in 2016. pic.twitter.com/U4w57Pg5NK — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) July 22, 2019

Based on what have read from the above post, it can be established this could be one of CSL’s best signings in history, after Shanghai SIPG signed Brazilian superstar midfielder Oscar for a fee of €60million back in 2016.

Meanwhile, earlier this week on Sunday, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane refused to play Bale in their 3-1 defeat against German giants Bayern Munich in a friendly game, as he declared: “The club is working on his departure and that’s why he didn’t play. We’ll see what happens in the coming days.”

“We’ll have to see if it goes through tomorrow. If it does, then all the better. Let’s hope, for everyone’s sake, that it happens soon,” Zidane had explained.

The Welshman played for six seasons at Los Blancos and was also a part of the team that won the UEFA Champions League four times in five years – in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.