Reports: Manchester United star spotted with another club’s jersey in hand as exit looms

Word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is close to an exit from the club as he was spotted with an Inter Milan jersey after the recent International Champions Cup fixture between both teams.

The match ended with Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood scoring the only goal of the game and thereby winning the game for his club, but Lukaku speaking with Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte gripping an Inter Milan shirt grabbed more headlines, amid rumours that he will join the Serie A giants before the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, it has been understood that United want at least £80million for the Belgian striker and that they rejected a £54million offer for him from the Nerazzurri only recently.

Evening Standard reports that Manchester United were left “bemused” after Inter sent in the £54million bid – which is only a little more than what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. paid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, their new right-back.

Earlier, ahead of the match-up against United, Inter manager Antonio Conte had publicly stated his interest to sign the 26-year-old.

“You know very well that I like this player. In the past, at Chelsea, I tried to bring him to Chelsea. Today Romelu Lukaku is a player with United. This is the reality and the truth,” he told reporters.

“I think that at this moment we are talking about a player from another club. It is right to not talk about Lukaku out of respect for Manchester United. But I still like this player and I consider him an important player for us to have good improvement,” he further added, before concluding:

“There is a market and we know very well our situation at this moment. We will see what will happen.”

Quotes via Evening Standard.