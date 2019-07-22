Liverpool veteran James Milner is still waiting to hear about a new deal, with his contract expiring at season’s end.

James Milner’s future at Liverpool is uncertain as the veteran revealed he was still waiting to hear about possible contract talks.

Milner is out of contract at the end of the season and could be set for an exit from Anfield, where he arrived on a free transfer in 2015.

The versatile 33-year-old, who helped Liverpool win the Champions League last season, said he had not heard back from the club regarding a possible new deal.

“As it stands, last year we spoke to the club and asked them if they wanted to do something and they said not at that time,” Milner told UK media.

“We haven’t heard anything since, so that’s where we are at.

“All I can do is concentrate on my football and do what I can, but in terms of where I am with my contract, that’s what has happened up until now and I haven’t heard anything from the club.”

Milner has made at least 40 appearances in all competitions in each of his four seasons at Liverpool, including playing 45 times in 2018-19.

The former England international, who has regularly been praised by manager Jurgen Klopp, hopes he can continue performing.

“Everyone pipes on about my age and stuff [and] I understand you are going to get that,” Milner said.

“There are three things to it – availability, fitness and performance level. Hopefully I am delivering all three.”