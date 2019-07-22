Reports: Club ready to pay Real Madrid star Gareth Bale £1million a week; higher paid than Lionel Messi

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale could become the world’s first £1million-a-week footballer, provided he agrees to the terms set by Chinese Super League (CSL) club Beijing Guoan who reportedly want him to become their player next season.

The Sun claims that Beijing Guoan tabled the “phenomenal” tax-free deal after Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that he wanted the Welshman out of the La Liga giants, as soon as possible.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is currently the world’s highest-paid player, as he earns more than £900,000 a week. That being said, if Bale agrees to the latest £1million offer from Guoan, it will also make him the world’s new highest-paid player apart from becoming the first and the only footballer till date to be paid a million pounds per week.

However, both Guoan and the Welsh international should move quickly – as the Chinese transfer window shuts on July 31, which is a month earlier than the European transfer window.

The Sun further reports that top teams like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint- ­Germain are also interested in the 30-year-old.

Earlier this week, Los Blancos boss Zidane refused to play Bale in their 3-1 friendly defeat against Bayern Munich, as he declared: “The club is working on his departure and that’s why he didn’t play. We’ll see what happens in the coming days. We’ll have to see if it goes through tomorrow. If it does, then all the better.”

“Let’s hope, for everyone’s sake, that it happens soon,” Zidane concluded.