Reports: Final price Manchester United have agreed to pay for Harry Maguire revealed

It has been understood that Premier League giants Manchester United may break the bank for Leicester City’s Harry Maguire – having agreed upon a transfer fee of £80million for the star defender.

According to Dean Jones, a football reporter for Bleacher Report, United have finally agreed terms on the £80million Maguire deal and the move is supposed to take place soon, ahead of the new Premier League campaign which starts next month.

In case you did not know, the transfer – if it happens – will make the England international the most expensive defender in the world. The current most expensive defender is Matthijs de Ligt, who recently moved from AFC Ajax to Juventus for a fee of €85.5million (£76.6million).

Maguire will automatically break the Premier League record as well – the current most expensive defender in the Premier League is Virgil van Dijk, who moved from Southampton to Liverpool in January 2018 for a fee of £75million.

The 26-year-old had a stellar 2018-19 campaign as he impressed for Leicester City. The former Hull City centre-back played 32 games for the Foxes last season and also scored three goals apart from performing well in his primary role as a defender.

Maguire was also a part of England squad who reached the semi-final stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

