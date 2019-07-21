Real Madrid head Zinedine Zidane confirmed the LaLiga giants are looking to offload Gareth Bale in the coming days.

Zinedine Zidane said Gareth Bale is close to leaving Real Madrid after he was left out of Saturday’s International Champions Cup clash against Bayern Munich.

Bale has been deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Zidane and the Welsh star was absent as Madrid lost 3-1 to Bayern in Houston.

The 30-year-old, who has three seasons remaining on his contract, has been linked to former club Tottenham, Manchester United and Bayern.

And Bale’s future is close to being resolved, with Zidane determined to sell the Wales international sooner rather than later.

Asked why Bale was left out of the squad on Saturday, Zidane told reporters: “Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving.

“We hope he leaves soon, it would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.”

“I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done, I have to make decisions, we have to change,” he added.

“The exit is the coach’s decision, and also of the player, who knows the situation.

“The situation will change, I do not know if in 24 or 48 hours, but it will, and it’s a good thing for everyone.”