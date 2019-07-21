Linked to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, Claudio Lotito discussed the future of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Lazio will not stop Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from moving on to fulfil his ambitions at one of Europe’s biggest clubs but the Serie A side have not received a concrete offer, according to president Claudio Lotito.

Milinkovic-Savic, 24, has been linked to Premier League giants Manchester United and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Lazio are reportedly refusing to consider bids under €80million for star midfielder Milinkovic-Savic, who was the subject of strong interest prior to the 2018-19 season.

Amid ongoing speculation over Serbia international Milinkovic-Savic, Lotito told Sky Sport Italia: “The important thing is that we have today built a club that is no longer just a stepping stone to bigger things, but many players dream of coming here.

“Last year, I fought hard to ensure Milinkovic-Savic didn’t leave. This season, I certainly have fewer weapons to call upon if the situation should arise again.

“That doesn’t mean the club is working actively to sell him. Certainly, Milinkovic-Savic on a personal level has other ambitions and that seems fair, so we won’t clip his wings.

“We understand it’s important for a player to step up to one of the biggest clubs in the world. However, a player only has a price-tag when he is for sale and the transfer market is dictated by action, not words.

“When a concrete proposal arrives, we’ll examine it and see what the conditions are, whether they satisfy the club and the decisions we’ll then make.”

Sul campo la squadra è alle prese con delle esercitazioni sul possesso palla! pic.twitter.com/NtJSE0shZn — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) July 20, 2019

Milinkovic-Savic scored seven goals in all competitions last season as Lazio won the Coppa Italia and finished eighth in Serie A.