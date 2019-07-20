Reports: Real Madrid in hot pursuit of Liverpool’s Champions League heroes

Word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are keen on yet another signing this summer. According to reports, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has apparently requested for the signing of either of Liverpool’s Champions League heroes – Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah.

It is worth noticing that Real Madrid have already spent more than €300million this summer – on the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao – and now they are expected to offload a few players before making another big signing, according to Diario Gol.

Diario Gol also reports that the final signing to be made by Los Blancos this summer could be that of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, as Florentino Perez is keen to add another attacker to his side. According to the Spanish news agency, he believes that they hold the key for the Spanish giants to return back to title-winning ways, especially in the Champions League.

Both Mane and Salah had a brilliant 2018-19 season. Both players finished their Premier League campaign with 22 goals and emerged top-scorers of the competition. They also played a crucial role in Liverpool’s Champions League win – their first victory in the past fourteen years and only their sixth win overall.