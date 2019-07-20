Reports: Manchester United reject £54m bid for star player

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been the subject of interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan ever since the opening of the summer transfer window. However, a deal hasn’t materialised yet.

Manchester United are holding out for at least a £70 million bid for the Belgian striker but Inter have been reluctant to shell out such an amount at once. According to reports by ESPN journalist Rob Dawson, the Italian club submitted a £54 million bid for Lukaku.

United, however, have turned down the bid as they want a substantial increase in it.

United have rejected a £54m bid from Inter for Romelu Lukaku. Still miles short of what United think he’s worth. Signed for £75m and has four years left on his contract. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) July 20, 2019

The striker hasn’t featured for the Manchester-based clubs in both of their pre-season matches so far. Inter and United are set to face off in Singapore later tonight (Saturday, 20th July 2019) and talks could be held between the three parties.