Reports: Juventus ready to offer Cristiano Ronaldo’s attacking partner to land Neymar from PSG

Juventus have had one of the best transfer windows among the top European clubs but looks like they are not done yet. With the fall-out between Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar, they are back in the hunt for a top signing.

The French champions are ready to let their Brazilian superstar leave if any of the clubs are ready to match their valuation. While Barcelona are in the market for their former star as well, the Italian giants want to leave no stone unturned to bring Neymar to Turin.

According to reports in Don Balon, they are ready to offer Cristiano Ronaldo’s attacking partner at Juventus, Paulo Dybala to PSG. This would allow them to sign Neymar on a player plus cash deal.

The report adds that Juve will have to pay an amount in the region of €100-120 million along with Dybala to complete Neymar’s signing. The former Barcelona star is expected to take up the wide role while Ronaldo slots in as a number 9 in Juventus line up.