Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘cannot believe’ PSG ready to swoop in for €50m-rated teammate

Paris Saint-Germain’s feud with their Brazilian star Neymar and his rumoured move away from the club is set to trigger a series of transfers. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus might be affected by it as well.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelafi is serious about replacing the outgoing Neymar with a worthy replacement but one who’s a much more composed and down to earth personality. They have identified Juventus’s Paulo Dybala as a possible replacement and he is set to come in cheap as well.

According to reports in Don Balon, the French club are interested in getting the Argentine on board. The report goes on to add that it will take only €50 million to sign the forward which has left Ronaldo and co. surprised.

Sports Director of the French champions, Leonardo, has opened up on interest in Dybala as well and believes he is open to a move to Paris, the report adds. However, a lot of it still depends on whether any club is able to match PSG’s valuation of Neymar.