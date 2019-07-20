Reports: Real Madrid & Barcelona target’s wages to be doubled by parent club who try to convince him to stay

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been fairly active in the ongoing summer transfer window. Both the La Liga giants are desperately looking to improve their squad and push for the Champions League next season.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen is one name who’s on the transfer list of both the sides but the Premier League side want to hold on to their prized possession. In order to convince him to stay at the club, they are ready to more than double his wages.

According to reports in Daily Mail, Spurs are set to offer him £200,000-a-week deal which is a substantial improvement on his current contract. Eriksen is currently earning £80,000-a-week but could see his wage double in the coming days.

Along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, Juventus have registered an interest in the midfielder as well. He is also entering the final year of his contract at the London-based stadium and they would want to make a decision soon as they wouldn’t like to let him leave on a free deal next year.