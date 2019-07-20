Reports: Highly-rated Manchester United youngster in talks to extend contract with the Premier League club

Premier League giants Manchester United are set to extend the contract of another of their players — this time the highly-rated young goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is set to sign a contract extension with the Red Devils and will immediately leave the club on a loan move, most probably to newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United.

Henderson made 46 appearances for Sheffield in the Championship last season helping the club win promotion to the English top flight after finishing second behind Norwich City.

Daily Mail are reporting that the talks over a new deal between Henderson and United have been positive with the Premier League club considering the young goalkeeper as a long-term replacement for Spain international David de Gea.

However, “to keep him on track for that target and to avoid stalling his development they want him to continue as a first-choice goalkeeper and get another season of regular football under his belt,” they reported.

Henderson joined the United academy in 2011 from Carlisle United and has been on loan to Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town since 2016 while also representing England at the U-16, U-17, U-20 and U-21 age levels.

He was part of England’s 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup victory in India and was named the England first-choice at the 2019 UEFA European U-21 Championship.