Reports: Manchester United identify Juventus newcomer as Harry Maguire alternative

Manchester United remain in the hunt for a centre back, despite closing in on a move for Harry Maguire. Reports suggest that the Red Devils are still some way apart from Leicester City’s valuation and if the transfer falls through, they will turn their attention elsewhere.

According to Turkish Football, Manchester United have identified new Juventus signing Merih Demiral as an alternative to Harry Maguire. The Turkish international only just moved to Juventus on a permanent transfer, before his arrival was overshadowed by that of Matthijs de Ligt.

Furthermore, the report states that Juventus would be willing to let go of Demiral but only if they include a buyback clause. The Turkey National Team player is unavailable on loan and was the subject of a rejected bid from AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Demiral is a self-proclaimed Nemanja Vidic fan. The Serbian defender is known for his time at Manchester United, during which he formed an unbreakable partnership with Rio Ferdinand.

“When I was young I always followed Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United. I used to watch clips of him on the internet. He’s still my idol even if he has retired. He was brave, a warrior, never gave up and was a true leader,” Demiral had said in a recent interview.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Similar to the case of Mattia Caldara last year, Merih Demiral finds himself in a tight spot at Juventus. The Bianconeri brought him in with a view towards the future but followed it up by signing Matthijs de Ligt. With their current defensive depth, it seems unlikely that Demiral breaks into the first team. And so, a move elsewhere beckons.

However, Manchester United will have to fight a few clubs for his signature and would rather focus their efforts in getting Harry Maguire.