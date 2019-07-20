Inter manager Antonio Conte frustrated by lack of progress in chase of Manchester United star striker

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has admitted his frustration at a lack of pace in Serie A side’s progress to achieve their transfer targets including signing of Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku.

Inter will face Manchester United in the International Champions Cup 2019 on Saturday and Conte complained that the Serie A side “are behind schedule and need to get a move on” when it comes to transfers.

Inter target Lukaku trains with Man Utd as speculation over his future intensifies

“There’s no point denying the fact we’re having difficulties. There is still a pretty big problem in players coming in and going out, but primarily those who are meant to leave,” the former Chelsea boss said.

Conte wants striker Mauro Icardi and midfielder Radja Nainggolan out through the exit doors at Inter. However, the club are yet to find potential suitors for either of the two players.

This has also affected their ability to sign players as Inter have to sell one of the two in order to free up space and money to sign Lukaku or AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

Antonio Conte says… 🔵⚫

– Lukaku someone he ‘really likes’ and an ‘important player who would give Inter a good improvement’

– Needs new striker, will play without one tomorrow

– Icardi and Nainggolan won’t be involved in his ‘project’ pic.twitter.com/pBZhzK1Ddq — Rich Fay (@RichFay) July 19, 2019

“If you ask me to be honest, I’ll say we are quite a lot behind schedule in various areas. We need to get a move on. We’ve been very clear in preparing a plan for players coming in and going out, but we’re behind schedule, particularly because nobody has really left at all,” the Italian tactician said.

“We’ve got to speed things up a lot now and realise there’s much to do in something of an uphill struggle,” Conte added.

“I know him very well from the days when I was coach of Chelsea, but today he is a player of Manchester, this is the truth. I like him as a player and I consider him an important element for us to have a good improvement but at the same there is a transfer market,” Conte had told about Lukaku in a recent interview.