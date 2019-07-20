Marcelo opens door for former Barcelona superstar to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has said that he would love to have former Barcelona superstar and fellow countryman Neyamr Jr as his teammate at Los Blancos.

It would be a shocking move if the move materialises and only a handful of players have represented both Barcelona and Real — including Luis Figo who drew the ire of Barca supporters following a big-money move to their bitter rivals.

Neymar, who left Barcelona in 2017 to sign fro French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is currently looking to return to Spain with Barcelona his preferred location.

But with Real being one of the few clubs in the world having the financial muscle to afford the Brazilian attacker, a transfer to Madrid cannot be completely ruled out.

And Neymar’s international teammate Marcelo has welcomed him to Real Madrid if such a move becomes reality.

“Neymar is an unpredictable player,” Marcelo was quoted as saying by Marca. “When a defender has anticipated something, he’s already thought of something else and he’s impossible to defend,” the Real left-back said.

“Having Neymar at Real Madrid would be a huge pleasure. Madrid have to do everything to sign the best players in the world and his past at Barcelona wouldn’t be a problem,” said the 31-year-old Madrid veteran.

Marcelo also suggested that Neymar is a better player than his new teammate Eden Hazard who was acquired by Real from Premier League side Chelsea this summer.