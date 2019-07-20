Reports: Paul Pogba to snub Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and move to Real Madrid for one key reason

Paul Pogba has been nothing short of an enigma at Manchester United. The France international returned to the club for a world record fee amid much fanfare but has fallen short of expectations so far. He has since been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus and he would prefer joining the former.

Manchester United fans have been left frustrated by Paul Pogba. While some side with the Frenchman over his role in the team, others question his efforts. Furthermore, fans have also bemoaned Pogba’s off-field antics while also slamming the star to fuel transfer speculation.

Over the past few months, Pogba has been linked with moves to both Real Madrid and Juventus. However, as per reports by L’Equipe, via the Mirror, the World Cup winner only wants to sign for Los Blancos.

The reason why Pogba fancies Real is simple, as they are coached by his countryman Zinedine Zidane. The Manchester United star is a huge admirer of Zidane and is keen to work with him at Madrid. Meanwhile, Juventus, who also showed interest in re-signing the French international have been left behind.

However, a Real Madrid move for the Red Devil seems unlikely at this point. The Spanish side have already invested upwards of €200 Million in their squad, by signing the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Ferland Mendy. Furthermore, they would need to sell several players in order to balance their books while creating ample space in the squad for any new signing.