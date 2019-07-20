Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane talks up Manchester United star Paul Pogba transfer rumours

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is starring in an ongoing transfer saga this summer with the French World Cup-winner keen on a move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have already spent a huge amount of cash during this transfer window bringing in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Theo Hernandez, but are keeping a track of the France international.

Pogba, who returned to the Red Devils in 2016, had looked set to leave United with his agent Mino Raiola claiming that the midfielder was “in the process of leaving the club’ this summer.

However, United’s price tag of £150 million for the 26-year-old midfielder is proving to be a stumbling block for potential suitors — Real Madrid and Serie A giants Juventus.

🔴🎙️Zidane, sobre Pogba: “Todos en el club sabemos lo que queremos hacer y estamos en ello”. pic.twitter.com/DVtmZsomOQ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 19, 2019

This is when Real Madrid manager Zidane was asked about the possibility of Los Blancos signing Pogba this transfer window.

“Everyone at the club knows what we want to do [in the summer transfer window] and we are on it,” Zidane said hinting that Real are still plotting a move to bring his compatriot to Madrid.

Real Madrid are currently in the US for preseason where they will face Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup 2019.