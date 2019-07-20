Chelsea starlet joins Bundesliga giants amidst ongoing transfer ban – Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea have been serving a two-window transfer ban which has affected their ability to strengthen new head coach Frank Lampard’s squad.

And it looks like one of their most promising players is on his way out as reports have suggested he has undergone a medical at a Bundesliga club ahead of a loan move there.

The player in question is 18-year-old Ethan Ampadu who can play both as a centre-back and in the defensive midfield.

Sky Sports News are reporting that the Wales international has undergone a medical at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

“Chelsea youngster Ampadu has undergone a medical ahead of a potential loan move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, according to Sky in Germany,” they reported.

“The 18-year-old has made one Premier League appearance for Chelsea and played in 11 further FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League matches for the club. Lampard said earlier in the week he wanted Ampadu to go out on loan to gain more first-team experience,” they added.

Ampadu was part of Chelsea’s first preseason squad, but did not make it to their trip to Japan where they lost 1-0 to Kawasaki Frontale the other day.

“Ethan is not here, he’s not injured, as we’re looking at the possibility of him going on loan for the season,” Lampard had explained the youngster’s absence.

“I really wanted to work with Ethan this year, so that is a slight disappointment but it is the benefit for him and in midfield we have a lot of quality, and in defence, which would be his positions. So each player is case by case,” he added.