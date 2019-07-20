Dimitar Berbatov urges Manchester United to keep Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United should not give up on Romelu Lukaku, insists Dimitar Berbatov, despite increasing talk of a move to Inter.

Dimitar Berbatov feels criticism of Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku is unfair and hopes the Belgian stays at Old Trafford.

Lukaku joined United from Everton in a £75million deal in 2017, scoring 28 goals in 66 Premier League games since then, but his performances have been much maligned.

The former Chelsea man has been heavily linked with a switch to Inter as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shakes up his United squad ahead of the new season.

But Berbatov, who played under Alex Ferguson for four years at United, would prefer to see Lukaku remain at the club.

“I hope Lukaku is staying because he’s a good player and the criticism he’s facing is not fair,” he told the Straits Times.

25y 343d – Aged 25 years and 343 days old, Romelu Lukaku is the sixth youngest player to reach 250 Premier League appearances – and is the youngest non-English player to do so, overtaking Ryan Giggs (26y 167d). Milestone. #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/mprKRYliXk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2019

However, Berbatov believes United would have the firepower to cope with Lukaku’s departure, backing Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford for big seasons.

“I am calm because I like Martial a lot,” he said. “I used to play with him in Monaco a lot and I know that he is really good and that he can be even better.

“I like Rashford as well; he can develop and become even better.”