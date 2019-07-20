Reported Arsenal target Izzo commits to Torino

The Italy centre-back had been linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal, but Armando Izzo is staying at Torino.

Armando Izzo has signed a new contract at Torino, ending speculation he could move to the Premier League.

Arsenal were reportedly interested in the centre-back, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Everton.

But Izzo, who made his first Italy appearance in a Euro 2020 qualifier in March, has instead signed a new five-year deal with Torino.

Speaking last month, the 27-year-old indicated he would commit to the Granata and he is thrilled to have agreed an extension.

“Happy to continue with the Bull, with the same determination we will still face many battles together!!” Izzo wrote on Instagram.

Torino, who finished seventh in Serie A last season, will play in the Europa League in 2019-20 due to AC Milan’s ban.

Walter Mazzarri’s side face a qualifier against Hungarian outfit Debrecen, with the first leg to be played on Thursday.