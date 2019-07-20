Reported Arsenal target Izzo commits to Torino

The Italy centre-back had been linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal, but Armando Izzo is staying at Torino.
Armando Izzo has signed a new contract at Torino, ending speculation he could move to the Premier League.
Arsenal were reportedly interested in the centre-back, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Everton.
But Izzo, who made his first Italy appearance in a Euro 2020 qualifier in March, has instead signed a new five-year deal with Torino.
Speaking last month, the 27-year-old indicated he would commit to the Granata and he is thrilled to have agreed an extension.
Felice di continuare nel toro,con la stessa determinazione affronteremo ancora tante battaglie insieme!!
A post shared by ArmandoIzzoreal🇮🇹✨ (@armandoizzoreal) on
Torino, who finished seventh in Serie A last season, will play in the Europa League in 2019-20 due to AC Milan’s ban.
Walter Mazzarri’s side face a qualifier against Hungarian outfit Debrecen, with the first leg to be played on Thursday.